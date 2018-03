Lion Phil Norris presenting $1000 travel voucher to George Lawrence during the Flight Night Fundraiser March 3 hosted by the Sylvan Lake & District Lions Club. The fundraiser raised enough funds to sponsor five local children to attend Camp HeHoHa this summer. Photo submitted

George Lawrence won a $1000 travel voucher during the Flight Night Fundraiser March 3 hosted by the Sylvan Lake & District Lions Club. He can use the voucher to travel wherever he chooses. The fundraiser raised enough funds to sponsor five local children to attend Camp HeHoHa this summer.