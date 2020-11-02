PHOTOS: A scary good time had at Sylvan Lake Trunk or Treat

Everything from cowgirls to Lego men to dinosaurs and superheroes could be seen decending on the Alliance Community Church on Oct. 31.
Trunk or Treat was held in the church’s parking lot Halloween afternoon. The annual event gave little ghouls and witches a place to start their trick or treating, and with a bang.
The parking lot of full of vehicles eager to hand out as much candy as possible to trick or treaters.
The event was held during the afternoon, which gave the little spooks plenty of time to head to Downtown to do some more trick or treating at local businesses before going door-to-door for more traditional trick or treating.