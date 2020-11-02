PHOTOS: A scary good time had at Sylvan Lake Trunk or Treat

Alliance Community Church Pastor Tim Bergmann, dressed as Cat in the Hat, hands out candy during the church’s Trunk or Treat event on Halloween. Bergmann asked those who came seeking candy a simple question: Can you name a Dr. Seuss character? (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) “It’s never too early for Christmas,” a Christmas elf tells a dinosaur who came looking for candy at the annual Trunk or Treat. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) The annual Trunk or Treat at the Alliance Community Church was a busy event, filled with ghosts, witches, robots and cowgirls all looking to get some candy Halloween candy early in the day before hitting the downtown businesses and nearby homes later in the day. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) A prisoner hands out candy from her prison cell, in the back of her vehicle during Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)

Everything from cowgirls to Lego men to dinosaurs and superheroes could be seen decending on the Alliance Community Church on Oct. 31.

Trunk or Treat was held in the church’s parking lot Halloween afternoon. The annual event gave little ghouls and witches a place to start their trick or treating, and with a bang.

The parking lot of full of vehicles eager to hand out as much candy as possible to trick or treaters.

The event was held during the afternoon, which gave the little spooks plenty of time to head to Downtown to do some more trick or treating at local businesses before going door-to-door for more traditional trick or treating.