PHOTOS: A spooktacular time had by Sylvan Lake skeletons and werewolves

The Spooktacular Extravaganza was once again a ghoulish hit for families this weekend.
Held at the multi-campus gym at the Ecole Fox Run/Mother Teresa School, the Spooktacular featured hundreds of guests mingling with ghosts and ghouls.
The Town-run event is a family-friendly party where residents can to get together on Halloween.
This year’s event featured bouncy houses, a giant inflatable slide, arts and crafts with a spooky twist, a show hosted by a mad scientist and face painting.
Little witches, superheroes and creatures spent the afternoon preparing for the scariest night of the year with friends and family playing games and having fun.