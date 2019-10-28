PHOTOS: A spooktacular time had by Sylvan Lake skeletons and werewolves

A deer and a witch sit side by side while colouring Halloween-themed pages during the annual Spooktacular Extravaganza at the multi-campus on Oct. 26. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Batgirl was all smiles as she slide down a giant, inflatable slide at the family-friendly Halloween event.
A child dressed as a tiger chases after a giant red ball.
Nixon shows off his firetruck costume at the Spooktacular on Oct. 26. Nixon’s mother said he tried on multiple costumes before settling on the firetruck costume for the event.
Georgia Mooney sits patiently as she gets her face painted as a unicorn at the Spooktacular. Face painting was a popular stop at the event, and many goblins and ghouls waited to have their face done by Mia Face and Body Paint.
A young bear cub could be spotted crawling around during the Spooktacular.
A variety of arts and craft projects were available to event-goers who needed a moment to pause after playing a bunch of games.

The Spooktacular Extravaganza was once again a ghoulish hit for families this weekend.

Held at the multi-campus gym at the Ecole Fox Run/Mother Teresa School, the Spooktacular featured hundreds of guests mingling with ghosts and ghouls.

The Town-run event is a family-friendly party where residents can to get together on Halloween.

This year’s event featured bouncy houses, a giant inflatable slide, arts and crafts with a spooky twist, a show hosted by a mad scientist and face painting.

Little witches, superheroes and creatures spent the afternoon preparing for the scariest night of the year with friends and family playing games and having fun.

