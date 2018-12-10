PHOTOS: A unique set up for Sylvan Lake’s most recent Christmas market

Large cardboard cutouts made it look like you were looking at a gingerbread village full of goodies to buy at the Stocking Stuffer Market at the NexSource Centre, Dec. 8. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

A variety of vendors and shops were present at the first annual market, all of whom sold their wears for $25 or under, saying they make a perfect stocking stuffer.

From bath bombs, to jewelry, to baked goods and olive oil there was a little bit of everything to take in at the market. The Stocking Stuffer Market was held in the Senior’s Centre at the NexSource Centre, with a few vendors house in the multipurpose rooms as well.