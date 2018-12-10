PHOTOS: A unique set up for Sylvan Lake’s most recent Christmas market

By Megan Roth
The first annual Stocking Stuffer Market was held on Dec. 8 in the NexSource Centre
The annual charity drive took place on Dec. 8 on 47 Avenue between Shoppers and McDonald’s.
The Sylvan Lake Spray Park Committee is hosting the Kids Countdown Party fundraiser on Dec. 31
Grade 6 students are learning about municipal government and attended Monday’s Council meeting
All the tags from the Angels Anonymous Tree at Dairy Queen have been claimed
Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart
Postal workers were ordered back to work in November
Climate change is causing glaciers atop Mount Meager, in British Columbia, to shrink increasing the chances of landslides and even a new eruption, says one expert.
Top European Union officials ruled out Tuesday any renegotiation of the divorce agreement with Britain.
A former Canadian diplomat has been arrested in China, according to media reports and the international think tank he works for.
The group is made up of four journalists and are the “guardians and the war on truth”
US president wants $5 billion for border wall, while Democrats offer up about $1.3 billion for fencing and other security measures
The fundraiser is scheduled for Dec. 19, with tickets costing up to $400
The Liberals have been pressed for a rapid response to recent reports on the sterilizations
Equalization formula fails Alberta again, says UCP
Jeremy Bauer, 40, was last seen on Dec. 6
The transition unit will provide support and services to military members struggling with physical and mental injuries so they can return to work.