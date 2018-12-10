PHOTOS: A unique set up for Sylvan Lake’s most recent Christmas market

By Megan Roth

The first annual Stocking Stuffer Market was held on Dec. 8 in the NexSource Centre

Large cardboard cutouts made it look like you were looking at a gingerbread village full of goodies to buy at the Stocking Stuffer Market at the NexSource Centre, Dec. 8. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
A variety of vendors and shops were present at the first annual market, all of whom sold their wears for $25 or under, saying they make a perfect stocking stuffer.
From bath bombs, to jewelry, to baked goods and olive oil there was a little bit of everything to take in at the market. The Stocking Stuffer Market was held in the Senior’s Centre at the NexSource Centre, with a few vendors house in the multipurpose rooms as well.
Some of the vendors really got into the holiday spirit and dressed to impress, like this young man who was helping his mother sell small items to build fairy houses.

