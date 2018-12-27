PHOTOS: Annual Christmas Eve Supper had overwhelming numbers

The annual Christmas Eve supper, put on by Community Partners, saw many people in the community come to the Sylvan Lake Community and Family Centre for a turkey supper on Christmas Eve. This year’s response was so good, pizza needed to be ordered as food began to run out. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The 18th annual supper had numerous musical acts to entertain the crowd during supper including brother-sister duo Kate and Mitch, also known as Stephanie and Andrew Warnick. The crowds enjoyed numerous holiday songs over the course of the evening from a variety of entertainers.

Despite the busy evening for the big man in red, Santa stopped by the Christmas Supper to give boys and girls one last chance to get in their Christmas wishes. After a visit with Ol’ St. Nick, children were able to pick out a gift from a table loaded with gifts for all different age groups.