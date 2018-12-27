PHOTOS: Annual Christmas Eve Supper had overwhelming numbers

By Megan Roth
The 18th annual event saw roughly double the expected number of guests
The 18th annual event saw roughly double the expected number of guests
Government of Canada doubles number of locations where Canadians can get their passports
A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church
The two suspects were spotted and tried to evade police during the chase
The Calgary Hot Air Balloon Club put on a show in Sylvan Lake, Dec. 22
Pope Francis used his year-end homily to focus on the scandals that came to light this year
Wrestler Andrew Johnson had his dreadlocks cut minutes before a match Dec. 19
Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s case is reportedly in an appeal phase, after being previously convicted
This one earns a rating of ‘some baloney’ by The Canadian Press
UPDATED Leduc RCMP state explosion happened at Ja-Co Welding Thursday
Peyto Glacier and part of Banff National Park has lost about 70 per cent of its mass in last 50 years
Through much of 2018, Canada’s unemployment rate hovered near a 40-year low
Canada will be back in action on Thursday, taking on the Swiss
The top 10 junior hockey nations will face off between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5
UPDATED Leduc RCMP state explosion happened at Ja-Co Welding Thursday
Canada will have home-ice advantage in Vancouver, Victoria as it attempts to defend last year’s gold medal
The top 10 junior hockey nations will face off between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5
Canada will be back in action on Thursday, taking on the Swiss
The 18th annual event saw roughly double the expected number of guests
Pope Francis used his year-end homily to focus on the scandals that came to light this year
Peyto Glacier and part of Banff National Park has lost about 70 per cent of its mass in last 50 years