PHOTOS: Bethany Sylvan Lake residents treated to mini car show

Roughly 10 cars, both classic and modern, were set up in the parking lot of Bethany Sylvan Lake for a mini show and shine for the residents. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake Other residents watched on from the sheltered front entrance of Bethany, or along the sidewalk, and chatted with their peers. Some resident took a closer look, and asked questions about the various types of vehicles. The cars were set up in the parking lot of Bethany, and gave the residents a chance to get outside and socialize in a different environment. Some residents took the opportunity to get up close and personal with the cars, even sitting in them when possible.

Originally called off due to the threat of rain, residents of Bethany Sylvan Lake took advantage of a break in the clouds to view a variety of cars.

The call to cancel the mini show and shine, which is put on for residents by Bethany and community members, disappointed many of the residents. When the clouds broke in the early afternoon, the car show was quickly put together.

The miniature show and shine is arranged yearly by locals for the residents of Bethany Sylvan Lake to help get the seniors outside and put a smile on their faces.

The small event was held in the afternoon on July 7, from 2:30-3:30 p.m., before the rain made its return.