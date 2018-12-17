PHOTOS: C.P. Blakely gets the circus treatment

The Flyin’ Bob Show has a week long residency to teach students various circus acts

C.P. Blakely Elementary School was treated to a circus show from Flyin’ Bob in their own gymnasium.

The Flyin’ Bob Show had students and teachers laughing and screaming as Flyin’ Bob performed dangerous stunts.

The show included juggling bowling pins on a tall unicycle and a high-wire walking routine.

Flyin’ Bob is taking on a residency at C.P. Blakely, where he will be spending the week, Dec. 17-21, teaching students different circus acts.

On Dec. 21 the Grade 6 class will be doing a performance showing off the circus acts they learned during the week.

