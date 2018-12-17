Carter Wade tests out the high-wire for Flyin’ Bob on Dec. 14. Flyin’ Bob will be at C.P. Blakely Elementary School from Dec. 17-21 to teach the students how to do their own circus acts, although they won’t be as daring as Flyin’ Bob’s high-wire act. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

PHOTOS: C.P. Blakely gets the circus treatment

The Flyin’ Bob Show has a week long residency to teach students various circus acts

C.P. Blakely Elementary School was treated to a circus show from Flyin’ Bob in their own gymnasium.

The Flyin’ Bob Show had students and teachers laughing and screaming as Flyin’ Bob performed dangerous stunts.

The show included juggling bowling pins on a tall unicycle and a high-wire walking routine.

Flyin’ Bob is taking on a residency at C.P. Blakely, where he will be spending the week, Dec. 17-21, teaching students different circus acts.

On Dec. 21 the Grade 6 class will be doing a performance showing off the circus acts they learned during the week.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Flyin’ Bob juggles bowling pins will riding a tall unicycle during his Dec. 14 performance at C.P. Blakely. Students and teachers laughed and screamed throughout Flyin’ Bob’s circus performance. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Yellow Vests protesters take to Red Deer streets

Just Posted

PHOTOS: C.P. Blakely gets the circus treatment

The Flyin’ Bob Show has a week long residency to teach students various circus acts

Sylvan Lake Council grants first reading to waterfront redevelopment plan

ReImagine Sylvan gathered resident feedback develop a plan to redevelop the waterfront area

PHOTOS: Holiday light displays of Sylvan Lake

Readers of the Sylvan Lake News submitted photos of their holiday light displays

UPDATED: Calgary Police receive multiple bomb threats

Similar threats received across Canada and the United States

PHOTO: NexSource Power Inc. donates to Sylvan Lake Food Bank

NexSource Power Inc. donated $1,536 to the Food Bank

Some types of cauliflower, lettuce recalled over E. coli fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced recall because of possible contamination.

Heroin, fentanyl seized in weekend Wetaskiwin police raid

Wetaskiwin police make arrests after vehicle stop and search warrant

Daughter tells of cat litter scientist’s unlikely bond with Charles Barkley

Barkley says the friendship gave him ‘great memories and great joy’

Canada’s robust credit rating should calm unease about federal deficits: Trudeau

Trudeau says Canada’s long-running triple-A rating means experts have confidence in his government’s approach to the economy

CIBC shrinks event after Whistler mayor irks oil producers

After Whistler sent a letter to a Calgary-based oilsands giant, several energy firms said they would back out of the CIBC event.

Trial rights of accused spy for China at risk, lawyer tells Supreme Court

The lawyer for a man accused of trying to spy for China says federal foot-dragging over secrecy is endangering his client’s right to timely justice.

‘Recall fatigue’: Canadians may avoid certain foods over holidays

In the winter, Canada’s supply of fresh fruit and vegetables tends to come from very specific areas.

Airline passengers could get up to $2,400 for delays, damaged bags: Canadian agency

Canadian Transportation Agency is releasing draft regulations for public feedback

Top of mind: ‘Justice’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Merriam-Webster has chosen “justice” as its 2018 word of the year, driven by the churning news cycle and President Trump’s Twitter feed.

Most Read