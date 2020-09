Madison Smith accepts the Eckford Trophy from Eckville Mayor Helen Posti. Smith also received the Sylvan Lake Rotary Scholarship. Photo Submitted Ciara Castro poses for a photo with her diploma at Eckville Jr./Sr. High School’s graduation ceremony over the weekend. Photo Submitted Denver Kalev was awarded the Bentley Seed Cleaning Scholarship at the Eckville graduation Sept. 19. Photo Submitted Annika McAlpine was dressed to the nines to receive her Grade 12 diploma over the weekend. Eckville’s graduation ceremony was postponed from the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Submitted Heather Dial was awarded the Wolf Creek ATA Award at the Eckville graduation. Photo Submitted Kolton Glenn receives his Grade 12 diploma at Eckville Jr./Sr. High’s graduation ceremony over the weekend. Photo Submitted

Eckville Jr./Sr. High School held a socially distanced grad over the weekend. Some of the students were unable to attend the celebration on Sept. 19.

The grad ceremony was moved from it original date this spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height.

The Celebration of Excellence Awards and scholarships were presented to the graduates along with their diplomas Saturday.

Lucas Obst was the Class of 2020’s valedictorian.