PHOTOS: Eckville Manor House treated to bike parade
Kyptin Saarella, five, leads a bike parade for outside of the Eckville Manor House on July 24. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Jazlynn Oslund, 11, waves to Manor residents during the Kids Bike Parade on Friday afternoon. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Some kids chose to dress up their bikes for the parade and Kaysen Saarela, eight, chose to sport a look fit for Canada Day. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo In a matching onesie Kinzley Saarella, eight, rides a unicorn-themed bike. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo Hayzlee Oslund, 10, grins as she makes a loop past the onlooking residents at the Eckville Manor House on June 24. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo
On Friday afternoon kids came out to put smiles on the faces of those who live at the Eckville Manor House with a parade.
The Kids Bike Parade saw some kids and bikes dressed up for the event.
Residents looked on as the bikes paraded around the loop outside the entrance on July 24.
