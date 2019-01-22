PHOTOS: Family Skating and Sledding Party returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Recreation and Culture hosted a Family Skating and Sledding Party on Jan. 20 at the Leader Field Tournament House.

Families of all sizes were invited to enjoy the sunny winter weather with sledding, skating and bonfires from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Hot chocolate, s’mores and glitter tattoos were also available throughout the day.

It was a star studded event with Spider-Man, Batman, Moana and Belle in attendance to take pictures and go sledding with their fans.

The event was completely free and food bank donations were collected at the event.

