PHOTOS: Family Skating and Sledding Party returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Recreation and Culture hosted a Family Skating and Sledding Party on Jan. 20 at the Leader Field Tournament House.

Families of all sizes were invited to enjoy the sunny winter weather with sledding, skating and bonfires from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Hot chocolate, s’mores and glitter tattoos were also available throughout the day.

It was a star studded event with Spider-Man, Batman, Moana and Belle in attendance to take pictures and go sledding with their fans.

The event was completely free and food bank donations were collected at the event.

Sylvan Lake Recreation and Culture hosted a Family Skating and Sledding Party on Jan. 20 at the Leader Field Tournament House. Families of all sizes were invited to enjoy the beautiful winter weather with sledding, skating, bonfires and hot chocolate. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
The free event featured an outdoor skating rink situated next to the hot chocolate and bonfires. Families swapped between skating and sledding from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Spider-Man and Moana were in attendance on Sunday and took some time to go sledding. Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Batman were also special guests at the event. The four were around to interact and take pictures with their fans. Those attending the event were also welcome to give donations for the food bank. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
No bonfire is complete without s’mores. Families were able to roast marshmallows and make s’mores on one of the three bonfires. Kids were also welcome to warm up in the tournament house where they could get a glitter tattoo. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Most Read