Photos: Game Night at the library

By Megan Roth
Families and friends came out to play board and video games at the library Jan. 5
The Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s Men’s Bonspiel was held Jan. 5-9.
Police had observed a suspicious vehicle parked in Parkland Acres
Read for 15 is a literacy event coming up as a friendly competition for readers
A benefit dance and silent auction has been planned for Feb. 3 with proceeds going to the Elks Club
Sylvan Lake was covered with people ice fishing, skating, and snowmobiling today
A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto
Trump made clear Sunday that he was watching, and keeping tabs, on how his troops defended him on TV
Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’. The fire left four people dead, including at least two children.
Investors cite various studies and surveys on how the heavy usage of smartphones negatively affects children’s mental and physical health
Sunday night’s black-clad demonstration was promoted by the recently formed Time’s Up: an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry
Boyle is facing 15 charges, including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious thing
Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation
Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual
