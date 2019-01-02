PHOTOS: Gaming day at the Sylvan Lake Library

Mason Tensen, seven, plays a tune on a toy piano during the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s school’s out gaming day. The drop in event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 and was a great way for kids to get out and stay social during the Christmas holidays. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Kids who dropped by were able to play video games as one of the gaming options available. The Wii was popular on Jan. 2 as attendees battled it out in Mario Kart. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
The toy instruments were also a hit on Wednesday as library goers shared toy drums and pianos. There was also building blocks and costume pieces for dress up available for the children to play with. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Christmas Hampers delivered by Shadow Rider members

Children could drop by the library on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some games.

