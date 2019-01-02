PHOTOS: Gaming day at the Sylvan Lake Library

Mason Tensen, seven, plays a tune on a toy piano during the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s school’s out gaming day. The drop in event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 and was a great way for kids to get out and stay social during the Christmas holidays. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Kids who dropped by were able to play video games as one of the gaming options available. The Wii was popular on Jan. 2 as attendees battled it out in Mario Kart. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News