PHOTOS: Holiday event brings cheer to Sylvan Lake

Holiday spirit shone bright in Sylvan Lake on Saturday with the Handmade + local event.
The Stocking Stuffer Market was accompanied by holiday fun down Centennial Street and the SOUP! Empty Bowls Festival at the NexSource Centre on Dec. 14.
The market featured 46 vendors displayed as gingerbread houses in the Seniors Centre and throughout the NexSource Centre’s lobby alongside musicians throughout the day.
The festive spirit spilled outside with a bonfire, marshmallow roasting and ice carvers.
Santa Claus and carollers spread the holiday cheer down Centennial Street as some of the local businesses offered promotions and experiences for the event.
50 Street also gained two selfie stations to help add some holiday cheer to shoppers’ social media pages.
The second annual SOUP! Empty Bowls festival also took place on Dec. 14.
Attendees were able to enjoy a soup lunch with live music while also helping the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.
This year event goers were given the option of choosing from a selection of pre-crafted artisan bowls or taking the opportunity to design their own bowl.