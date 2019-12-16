PHOTOS: Holiday event brings cheer to Sylvan Lake

A family poses for a picture with Santa Claus on Centennial Street Dec. 14. Mr. Claus was strolling the street Saturday afternoon as part of the Town’s Handmade + local holiday event taking place along 50 Street and at the NexSource Centre. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Carollers filled Centennial Street with the sound of Christmas songs on Saturday. Along 50 Street were also selfie stations, Santa Claus and celebrations at the local businesses lining Centennial Street. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
An artist sculpts a chunk of ice into the shape of a snowflake outside of the NexSource Centre on Dec. 14. Attendees were able to keep warm by the fire and roast marshmallows while they watched the two ice carvers work throughout the day. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Some market-goers take a sniff of some candles at the Stocking Stuffer Market on Dec. 14. The market had vendors fill the Seniors Centre and the NexSource Centre lobby. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A vendor shows off her merchandise to a shopper at the Stocking Stuffer Market on Dec. 14. The market was designed to look like each vendor was set up inside a gingerbread house. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A musician performs at the Stocking Stuffer Market filling the Seniors Centre with live music as holiday shoppers looked through the many vendors. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A group of attendees at SOUP! Empty Bowls Festival waits to be served on Dec. 14. The festival featured a soup lunch, live music and the option to choose a pre-crafted artisan bowl or the opportunity to design your own. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A pair work together as they decorate a plate at the SOUP! Empty Bowls Festival at the NexSource Centre. The event served as a fundraiser for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Holiday spirit shone bright in Sylvan Lake on Saturday with the Handmade + local event.

The Stocking Stuffer Market was accompanied by holiday fun down Centennial Street and the SOUP! Empty Bowls Festival at the NexSource Centre on Dec. 14.

The market featured 46 vendors displayed as gingerbread houses in the Seniors Centre and throughout the NexSource Centre’s lobby alongside musicians throughout the day.

The festive spirit spilled outside with a bonfire, marshmallow roasting and ice carvers.

Santa Claus and carollers spread the holiday cheer down Centennial Street as some of the local businesses offered promotions and experiences for the event.

50 Street also gained two selfie stations to help add some holiday cheer to shoppers’ social media pages.

The second annual SOUP! Empty Bowls festival also took place on Dec. 14.

Attendees were able to enjoy a soup lunch with live music while also helping the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

This year event goers were given the option of choosing from a selection of pre-crafted artisan bowls or taking the opportunity to design their own bowl.

