PHOTOS: Holiday light displays of Sylvan Lake

It is the holiday season and we at the Sylvan Lake News think one of the best parts of the season is the festive and twinkling lights.

To get in light of the holiday season, the Sylvan Lake News asked readers on Facebook to submit a photo of their light displays.

The photo with the most reactions will be published in the Dec. 20 edition of the Sylvan Lake News. The top three photos are featured on our website.

Readers could submit their photos and vote until 5 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Thank you to everyone who sent in their photos and participated in the contest.

Ivanaka Tucker took first place with this photo of her holiday light display. Her photo will be published in the Dec. 20 edition of the Sylvan Lake News! Photo submitted.
Second place in our Facebook “likes” competition goes to this house in Ryder’s Ridge. The photo was submitted by Chad Novak. Photo submitted.
Jamie Van Den Akker takes third place with her photo submission featuring her and her dogs. Photo submitted.

PHOTO: Santa poses with Sylvan Lake kids for the Food Bank

