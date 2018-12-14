PHOTOS: Holiday light displays of Sylvan Lake

It is the holiday season and we at the Sylvan Lake News think one of the best parts of the season is the festive and twinkling lights.

To get in light of the holiday season, the Sylvan Lake News asked readers on Facebook to submit a photo of their light displays.

The photo with the most reactions will be published in the Dec. 20 edition of the Sylvan Lake News. The top three photos are featured on our website.

Readers could submit their photos and vote until 5 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Thank you to everyone who sent in their photos and participated in the contest.

