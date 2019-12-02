PHOTOS: Holiday season kicked off in Sylvan Lake

Macklyn Cairney, six, wears her “Team Santa” shirt as she smiles alongside Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Kids Zone at the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and Market at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 30. Photos by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A couple dances along to the sound of Christmas music performed by the Friends of Music at the Seniors Centre on Nov. 29. The Seniors Tea was held on Friday before the festival started to give seniors a chance to attend the market before the general public. Becca Lapp (left) and Mason Hollingsworth pose for a picture with Sparkles during Breakfast with Santa on Nov. 30 in the Seniors Centre at the NexSource Centre. Both sittings of the pancake breakfast were sold out on Saturday morning. Alongside Sparkles Santa and Mrs. Claus were also special guests at the event. The Holiday Train heads back towards the NexSource Centre on Saturday morning. The train was part of this year’s Breakfast with Santa festivities. A team works to craft the best house in the Gingerbread Contest held in the Yuletide Festival’s Kids Zone on Nov. 30. An attendee smiles for a picture as a snowman in the Yuletide Festival’s Kids Zone at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 30. Holiday shoppers check out some of the merchandise at the market in Arena 2 at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 30. The market’s vendors featured all sorts of treats and gifts for the holiday season. Attendees stop to try some samples at one of the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and Market’s vendors on Saturday afternoon. Ainsley Elisa sings a Christmas song on stage in NexSource Centre Arena 2 alongside the market on Nov. 30. Over the course of the festival musical and dance acts graced the stage to provide live entertainment. The crowd favourite Grinch car cruises down Centennial Street during the Santa Claus Parade on Saturday night. The streets were lined with bundled up people braving the cold for the festive event. The Big Moo’s float lights up the evening as their completely wrapped vehicle drove the parade route on Saturday night. A truck inspired by Pixar’s “Cars” leads the way down Centennial Street for the stars of the parade, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who followed directly behind on the trailer of a pickup truck on Nov. 30. People gathered along the pier and lakeshore despite the freezing temperatures to watch the fireworks go off over Sylvan Lake after the Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 30. Fireworks light up the night sky before the Lighting of the Winter Village. The annual celebration wet off in cold temperatures, but it didn’t stop people from taking in the show. A girl poses for a picture in the recently lit Winter Village despite the freezing temperatures on Saturday night. Following the fireworks the village lit up to the sounds of Christmas carols as bystanders look on in awe. A group smiles for a selfie using one of the Christmas light wrapped trees in the Winter Village on Nov. 30.

Over the weekend many Sylvan Lakers braved the cold to launch the holiday season.

The annual Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and Market opened it’s doors at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 29 for attendees to experience.

Friday evening featured live performances by musical acts and a visit from Sparkles alongside the market.

The holiday cheer was kicked up a notch the following morning, Nov. 30, with two sold out Breakfast with Santa sittings at the NexSource Centre.

Throughout the day more musical guests graced the Yuletide Festival stage as market goers were able to grab plenty of treats and gifts for the upcoming season.

The Yuletide’s Festival Kids Zone was packed with games and picture opportunities with special guests, Santa, Mrs. Claus and Sparkles.