PHOTOS: Holiday season kicked off in Sylvan Lake

Over the weekend many Sylvan Lakers braved the cold to launch the holiday season.
The annual Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and Market opened it’s doors at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 29 for attendees to experience.
Friday evening featured live performances by musical acts and a visit from Sparkles alongside the market.
The holiday cheer was kicked up a notch the following morning, Nov. 30, with two sold out Breakfast with Santa sittings at the NexSource Centre.
Throughout the day more musical guests graced the Yuletide Festival stage as market goers were able to grab plenty of treats and gifts for the upcoming season.
The Yuletide’s Festival Kids Zone was packed with games and picture opportunities with special guests, Santa, Mrs. Claus and Sparkles.