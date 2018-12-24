The Calgary Hot Air Balloon put on a unique demonstration Dec. 22 in Centennial Park. Two hot air balloons were situated in the park to astound Lakers who came to view the special event. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

PHOTOS: Hot air balloons give unique sight in Sylvan Lake

By Megan Roth

The Calgary Hot Air Balloon Club made Sylvan Lake a part of its “Night Glow” event. The hot air balloons glowed and lit up the park as they were inflated with hot air from fires. The balloons stood in the park for roughly an hour and a half Saturday evening. Many people from in and around Sylvan Lake came out to get a closer look at the balloons and watch as they light up the otherwise quiet park.

