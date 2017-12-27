Gifts were handed out to every child present at the supper. In some case families were able to take a gift home if one child was unable to make it out to the supper. There was even gifts handed out to the senior citizens present at the holiday meal. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Photos: Huge turnout for Community Christmas Supper

The Community Christmas Supper was held on Dec. 24 at the Community Centre

By Megan Roth

The Community Christmas Supper was held on Dec. 24 at the Community Centre

 

About half way through the meal a special guest made a surprise visit. Santa Claus took a little more than an hour out of his busy Christmas Eve schedule to visit with the boys and girls of Sylvan Lake, not discriminating on age. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Beacon Hill performs original play
Photo: Merry Christmas on the lake

