C.P. Blakely students shared what they learned through artwork, games and food.

On the evening of March 15 the Grade 5 class at C.P. Blakely wrapped up a medieval theme with a night showcasing their artwork, shields and helmets they created.

During the first part of the night the students and family members interacted through medieval games. After the games, the students and guests enjoyed stew together at the community centre and were treated to entertainment from students. ​

Students modelling their hand-made helmets and shields. Photos submitted

Students facing off on a battle beam in an attempt to knock each other off. Photos submitted