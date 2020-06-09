PHOTOS: Opening weekend at the Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market

A pair check out a vendor at the opening day of the Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market on June 5. The market opened for the summer following COVID-19 guidelines. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Food trucks sold delicious treats at the opening of the Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market on Friday afternoon. To follow health guidelines all seating areas have been removed, but goodies could be enjoyed as you stroll the vendors or in your car. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market opened for the season this past weekend.

During the afternoon of June 5 the market opened its door with new health guidelines do to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic through the market was controlled through one entrance with hand sanitizing is required upon entry.

A social distance of two metres with patrons was to be observed with vendors spaces further apart to help the cause.

Old favourites and new favourites, including food trucks, were set up and ready to kick off a summer of the market.

Seating areas were and will continue to be removed, but snacks can be consumed as patrons wander through the vendors.

The Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market runs weekly on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Seniors and those who are compromised are welcome to attend at 3:30 p.m.

Most Read