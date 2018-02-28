PHOTOS: Pink Shirt Day celebrated around Sylvan Lake

Students from many of the schools in Sylvan Lake donned pink shirts Feb. 28

A sea of pink could be seen while Cst. Walsh spoke to the students from Beacon Hill School about bullying. He wanted the students to know each and every one of them was responsible for stopping bully behavior and helping others. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake RCMP’s Cst. Walsh had an attentive audience during the bullying presentation at Beacon Hill School, Feb. 28. When asked if they knew what bullying was, many of the students were quick to raise their hands to answer. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

C.P. Blakely students listened attentively as the book “We’re all wonderful” was read during their assembly. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

C.P. Blakely students were treated to a music video created by the Grade 3 class that taught students to “fill other people’s buckets instead of dipping from them,” and reminding students to be kind to each other not just on Pink Shirt Day or during kindness month but all the time. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Steffie Woima students got solid advice from Kid President in a Soul Pancake video on things we should say more often, including “I don’t know” and “Let’s dance.” Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News