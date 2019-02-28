PHOTOS: Pink Shirt Day in Sylvan Lake

By Megan Roth

Pink Shirt Day was celebrated on Feb. 27 and is an anti bullying initiative

Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake FCSS Facebook
Students from C.P. Blakely School went on a walk around the community on Feb. 27 in support of Pink Shirt Day. Photo courtesy of C.P. Blakely School’s Facebook
Pink shirts could be found all across Sylvan Lake on Feb. 27, including the Municipal Government Building where staff joined in on the project. Photo Courtesy of the Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook
The Community and Family Centre was bedecked with pink on Wednesday, and many of those who work at the centre wore pink to stand up to bullying, like those from FLipside Youth Centre. Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake FCSS Facebook

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest one after B&Es lead to highway pursuit

The RCMP worked with Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer RCMP to arrest the suspect involved

Tools worth around $3,000 stolen from Sylvan Lake Habitat for Humanity construction site

The construction manager from the site reported the theft to Sylvan Lake RCMP Wednesday

PHOTOS: Extreme sport witnessed on Sylvan Lake

Photographer Alger Libby captured a few images of athletes para-skiing on the lake

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould's place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

Innisfail RCMP catch males with stolen vehicle

Three male occupants arrested after stolen vehicle found in the ditch

Notley says new energy assessment bill conflicts with purchase of pipeline

Premier says the bill needs major amendments including setting harder limits on the time it can take to do a review

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Family warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

Team Alberta earns 17 medals in biggest day to date at Games

Alberta now sits in third place of the medal standings with 81 medals

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

