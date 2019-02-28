PHOTOS: Pink Shirt Day in Sylvan Lake

Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake FCSS Facebook

Students from C.P. Blakely School went on a walk around the community on Feb. 27 in support of Pink Shirt Day. Photo courtesy of C.P. Blakely School’s Facebook

Pink shirts could be found all across Sylvan Lake on Feb. 27, including the Municipal Government Building where staff joined in on the project. Photo Courtesy of the Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook