The school celebrated Family Literacy Day in the evening with games, stories and a treasure hunt

Families of C.P. Blakely School celebrated Family Literacy Night Jan. 25 with a pirate themed evening of fun. Families played games, shared pirate stories, enjoyed homemade cookies and went on a scavenger hunt. The Grade 4 -6 students also showcased their Literacy Fair projects.

Family reading together at Family Literacy Night at C.P. Blakely, Jan. 25. Photo Submitted.