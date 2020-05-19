A popular activity this long weekend was boating and seadoo-ing. Many residents took to the water for the first time after a long winter. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

PHOTOS: Residents soak up the sun on Sylvan Lake

Temperatures in the low 20C brought people out of their homes over the May long weekend

Hot temperatures and a fully thawed lake brought out many residents to lakeshore over the May long weekend for some much needed sunshine.

Though the sunny weekend brought in temperatures in the low 20C, the lake was not as busy as the Victoria Day weekend usually is.

This is due to gathering restrictions being in place, and the Town of Sylvan Lake requesting visitors stay home for the time being.

To deter visitors, the Town has blocked off the lakeside parking lots. These initiatives are expected to stay in place until the Province gives directive to Albertans and municipalities on COVID-19 restrictions.

Some amenities opened up over the weekend, such as the Sylvan Lake Dog Park. Restrictions on businesses were also lessened going into the long weekend, as could be seen by the small number of customers seen on restaurant patios.

Playgrounds are not open at this time, and are not expected to reopen until Phase 2 of the Province’s reopening plan.

Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The hot weather over the weekend brought many out of their homes for a walk and to bask in the sunshine. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

A mother and her children play in the shallows of Sylvan Lake while a little further out a few people paddle board and canoe around the lake. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

A few children play in the sand at the volleyball pit on the pier in Sylvan Lake Park. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

