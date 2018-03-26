Marilyn Pollitt (right) from Leslieville is the “M” in M & K Designs and came with her friend Jackie Davidson (left) from Blackfalds for her first market to showcase their wood tags, cup cozies and more. The duo does custom orders and also make wreaths, signs and bird feeders.

Photos: Slide into Spring starts market season

Local artists and makers presented their wares at the Community Centre last Sunday

Local artists and makers presented their wares at the Community Centre last Sunday.

 

Louise Smith-Hansma was at the market with her Bee Beautiful Bath & Body products, many of them including honey products from her husband, Wade Hansma’s BBB Honey Farm in Alhambra. A nurse by trade, Louise, also carries a scent-free lotion with beeswax in it that helps protect hands that are washed often.

Sylvan Lakers Margaret and Allyn Parr from Oak Country Woodworking Inc. were at the market showing off Allyn’s wood bowls, cutting boards, salt and pepper shakers and more of his creations.

Rhonda Smith (left) makes custom horsehair products such as bracelets and keychains, many times as a memorial for someone who has lost their favourite horse. My Horse’s ASSets also specializes in barnwood signs with cheeky sayings like “I just rescued a beer. It was trapped in a bottle, ” a favourite with the cowboys Smith said.

Previous story
Slideshow: Capes and Crowns Ball highlights

Just Posted

Pets should be considered in cannabis bylaws, says local vet

Dr. Lana Keating and her husband Tim warn recreational marijuana toxic in dogs

Annual musical festival needs volunteers to continue

The 19th annual Sylvan Celebration of Music festival showcased a wide range of performers

Photo: Teamwork gets the job done quicker

Seventy-eight year old George Brown out shoveling snow with his three granddaughters last Sunday

Pursuit with rogue semi ends in arrest

RCMP chased a stolen semi tractor from Red Deer to Airdrie

Full weekend to celebrate NexSource Centre’s first birthday

April 6-7 will be jam-packed with action and excitement at the NexSource Centre

Slideshow: Capes and Crowns Ball highlights

The sold out ball gave families an opportunity to dress up, dance, and fundraise for a bus

One night Wetaskiwin crime wave Mar. 24 from Maskwacis residents

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest four in break and enter, robbery, mischief and theft

Rachel Notley celebrates court decision to not hear B.C.’s Trans Mountain appeal

B.C. had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws and block pipeline expansion

RCMP investigating break and enter into Winfield arena

Culprits damage building, steal considerable amount of valuables Mar. 24

Kenney: if elected, will repeal carbon tax within weeks

Jason Kenney says if elected, NDP carbon tax repealed summer of 2019

Alarm scares off burglars near Pigeon Lake

RCMP respond to residential alarm, find door damaged

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

After more than two years riding the brakes on a raft of promised reforms to election laws, the Trudeau government is preparing to put the pedal to the metal

Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported

The fire at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo was extinguished by Monday morning after burning through the night.

Most Read