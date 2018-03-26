Photos: Slide into Spring starts market season

Local artists and makers presented their wares at the Community Centre last Sunday

Louise Smith-Hansma was at the market with her Bee Beautiful Bath & Body products, many of them including honey products from her husband, Wade Hansma’s BBB Honey Farm in Alhambra. A nurse by trade, Louise, also carries a scent-free lotion with beeswax in it that helps protect hands that are washed often.

Sylvan Lakers Margaret and Allyn Parr from Oak Country Woodworking Inc. were at the market showing off Allyn’s wood bowls, cutting boards, salt and pepper shakers and more of his creations.