PHOTOS: Summer Reading Program kicks-off at Sylvan Lake library

The Summer Reading Program has begun for young readers, with June 22’s kick-off party.
Residents poured into the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library to take part in the fun and also sign-up for the program which will run throughout the summer months.
Once participants registered for the program they were given a scavenger hunt, which included finding a flower and a ladybug.
Those who came out to the kick-off party had a number of fun games and activities to take part in, like the giant sized game of snakes and ladders.
Because this year’s theme is natural wonders, participants were given a sneak peek on what they might be doing this summer when they planted a small seed to take home.
This summer Alicia Daniels, Summer Reading Program coordinator, hopes to have the participants learn about plants and gardening by attending the community garden located at the library.
Participants in the program are encouraged to read throughout the summer, and may even win a prize for doing so.
For more information about the program, contact the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.