PHOTOS: Summer Reading Program kicks-off at Sylvan Lake library

Daniel Buttnor gets a first-hand glimpse into the theme of the Summer Reading Program, natural wonders, by planting a small seed. Throughout the summer, those participating in the program will learn more about growing plants as they attend to the community garden at the library. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Summer Reading Program Coordinator Alicia Daniels hands a participant his summer reading package after signing him up for the program during the kick-off party. After registering for the program, participants were given a scavenger hunt to take part in. Chloe Willetts has flowers painted on her face during the kick-off party for the Summer Reading Program at the library, Saturday afternoon. Along with a scavenger hunt, the participant of the program also had all sorts of fun and games to take part in Saturday afternoon, where blowing bubbles was a popular stop regardless of age. Elizabeth Flavelle, a participant in this year’s Summer Reading Program, stacks blocks to create a tower on June 22 during the program’s kick-off party.

The Summer Reading Program has begun for young readers, with June 22’s kick-off party.

Residents poured into the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library to take part in the fun and also sign-up for the program which will run throughout the summer months.

Once participants registered for the program they were given a scavenger hunt, which included finding a flower and a ladybug.

Those who came out to the kick-off party had a number of fun games and activities to take part in, like the giant sized game of snakes and ladders.

Because this year’s theme is natural wonders, participants were given a sneak peek on what they might be doing this summer when they planted a small seed to take home.

This summer Alicia Daniels, Summer Reading Program coordinator, hopes to have the participants learn about plants and gardening by attending the community garden located at the library.

Participants in the program are encouraged to read throughout the summer, and may even win a prize for doing so.

For more information about the program, contact the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.