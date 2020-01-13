Charlie Roy, dressed as Spider-Girl, blows bubbles at one of the activity stations at the library’s Superheroes vs. Villains event, Jan. 11. Other activities included creating a super shield and colouring a heroic door-hanger. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

PHOTOS: Superheroes party at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

The Superheroes vs. Villains event at the library included costumes, stories, games and crafts

It was an afternoon full of fun and superhero-themed antics at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Jan. 11.

Guests at the library were encouraged to dress up as their favourite superhero, or super villain, and participate in many different activities.

The games, crafts and stories were aimed at pre-school-aged children, though everyone was welcomed to participate.

“This is a great time for kids and parents to be both silly and serious, and show their epic strength, whether they are a superhero or a villain,” Corrie Brown, programmer at the library, said in a press release.

The children, who dressed as various versions of Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther and the Hulk, were treated to a superhero-themed story, crafts, and games over the course of the afternoon.

The superhero party ended with treats and a game involving balloons.

Superhero Paige Schick plays a round of giant bowling at the library during the Superheroes vs. Villains event on Jan. 11. Many different heroes and villains came out to the library for an afternoon of games, crafts and treats.

