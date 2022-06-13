PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates annual tradition of 1913 Days

Double T Percherons owner Kevin Graham offered horse and carriage rides around town on June 12. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Paisley and Presley MacDonald keeping dry under their umbrellas before venturing out around town for a horse and carriage ride with their aunt and Rotary Club volunteers. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson with husband Ryan, children and nephew enjoying the Sylvan Lake Blast to the Past Roller Disco event on the evening of June 11. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Sylvan Lake’s Jenny Bird and Clayton Hammer skating up a storm during the 1913 Days roller disco event. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Nathan Young and Delaini Gillette pose for a glamorous shot at the roller disco event. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Visitors check out the Meet the Makers Market at White Frog Cafe on June 11. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Sylvan Lake Fire Department cruised through Lakeshore Drive during the 1913 Days Back in Time Parade on June 11. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Local youths spread awareness about the LGBTQ2S+ community during the 1913 Days parade. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Children enjoying the Back in Time Parade. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Town of Sylvan Lake summer student Tristan Anderson helping a Soap Box Derby participant prepare for the race. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News Area seniors having a jolly time during the Seniors Varsity Hall Dance on June 10. Wendy Sauvageau / Submitted photo Fire hall Mascot Sparky posing for a photo with children attending the Fire Department Pancake Breakfast event on June 11. Wendy Sauvageau / Submitted photo Several Sylvan Lake businesses took part in the Sidewalk Sale on June 10 and 11. Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association / Facebook photo Members of the Sylvan Lake fire department offered the annual pancake breakfast on June 11. Sylvan Lake Fire Department / Facebook photo Corbin Dyck, 9, and Shae McCreery, 10, riding their carts during the Soap Box Derby event on June 11. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Double T Percherons owner Kevin Graham offered horse and carriage rides around town on June 12. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Paisley and Presley MacDonald keeping dry under their umbrellas before venturing out around town for a horse and carriage ride with their aunt and Rotary Club volunteers. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson with husband Ryan, children and nephew enjoying the Sylvan Lake Blast to the Past Roller Disco event on the evening of June 11. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake’s Jenny Bird and Clayton Hammer skating up a storm during the 1913 Days roller disco event. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Nathan Young and Delaini Gillette pose for a glamorous shot at the roller disco event. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Visitors check out the Meet the Makers Market at White Frog Cafe on June 11. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Fire Department cruised through Lakeshore Drive during the 1913 Days Back in Time Parade on June 11. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Local youths spread awareness about the LGBTQ2S+ community during the 1913 Days parade. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Children enjoying the Back in Time Parade. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Town of Sylvan Lake summer student Tristan Anderson helping a Soap Box Derby participant prepare for the race. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

Area seniors having a jolly time during the Seniors Varsity Hall Dance on June 10. Wendy Sauvageau / Submitted photo

Fire hall Mascot Sparky posing for a photo with children attending the Fire Department Pancake Breakfast event on June 11. Wendy Sauvageau / Submitted photo

Several Sylvan Lake businesses took part in the Sidewalk Sale on June 10 and 11. Sylvan Lake & Area Community Partners Association / Facebook photo

Members of the Sylvan Lake fire department offered the annual pancake breakfast on June 11. Sylvan Lake Fire Department / Facebook photo

Corbin Dyck, 9, and Shae McCreery, 10, riding their carts during the Soap Box Derby event on June 11. Janaia Hutzal / Sylvan Lake News

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla

Sylvan Lake News

The event included a movie in the park, Back in Time Parade, Soap Box Derby, roller disco, antique market and horse wagon rides among others.