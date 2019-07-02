PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates Canada’s 152nd birthday

A family poses in the photo booth at Sylvan Lake’s Canada Day celebrations on Lakeshore Drive. The festivities included bouncy castles, free massages, face painting, entertainment and food trucks. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Proud Canadians flood Lakeshore Drive to take in the Canada Day celebrations hosted by the Rotary Club and the Town of Sylvan Lake. A section of Centennial Street was also closed off for food trucks. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Mayor Sean McIntyre cuts pieces of birthday cake for MLA Devin Dreeshen (left) to give out to Sylvan Lakers looking to celebrate Canada Day. Rotarians and members of Town Council were also present to hand out pieces of the massive cake modelled after the Canadian flag. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
James Gammie, six, was an honorary member of the Legion Colour Guard on July 1 after the RCMP officers were unable to attend the cake cutting ceremony. The ceremony was moved to the NexSource Centre due to cold temperatures and rain. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A young Canadian gets her face painted at the Canada Day celebrations at the NexSource Centre. Some of the activities were able to be moved inside after the short delay due to weather conditions. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Ainsley Elisa performs for those celebrating Canada’s birthday in the curling rink at the NexSource Centre on July 1. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Fireworks went off over Sylvan Lake Monday night despite the cold temperatures and winds. People lined the lake with blankets and coats to take in the spectacle. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake wished Canada Happy Birthday on a cold July 1.

The celebrations started outside under the warm summer sun before the weather took a turn.

Cold temperatures, winds and rain caused events to be cancelled or moved indoors.

Sylvan Lakers joined Rotarians, members of Council and MLA Devin Dreeshen for the singing of ‘O Canada’, ‘Happy Birthday’ and the cutting of the cake.

The fireworks went off as planned Monday night.

The speactacle lit up the night sky over the lake for vieweres curled up in blakets along the shore.

