PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates Canada’s 152nd birthday

Sylvan Lake wished Canada Happy Birthday on a cold July 1.
The celebrations started outside under the warm summer sun before the weather took a turn.
Cold temperatures, winds and rain caused events to be cancelled or moved indoors.
Sylvan Lakers joined Rotarians, members of Council and MLA Devin Dreeshen for the singing of ‘O Canada’, ‘Happy Birthday’ and the cutting of the cake.
The fireworks went off as planned Monday night.
The speactacle lit up the night sky over the lake for vieweres curled up in blakets along the shore.
Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter
@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter