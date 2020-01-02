PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates New Year’s with a bang

A slightly foggy evening did not stop thousands from gathering at the pier and around the lake shore for the New Year’s Day Fireworks.

The Sylvan Lake tradition welcomed a new year, and a new decade, with a bang Wednesday night.

The fireworks display was handled by the Sylvan Lake Fire Department, and could be seen around the lake.

Many of those who took in the event did so with skates strapped to their feet from the skating rink on the lake.

The New Year’s Day fireworks display kicks off a new year full of events for Sylvan Lake, many of which will include more awe-inspiring fireworks.