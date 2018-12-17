PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Christmas Market showcases home businesses

By Kaylyn Whibbs
The Christmas Market was held on Dec. 16 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre
The Christmas Market was held on Dec. 16 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre
At a recent meeting of Council it was decided to move forward with a contract with Fogdog Energy
The Flyin’ Bob Show has a week long residency to teach students various circus acts
ReImagine Sylvan gathered resident feedback develop a plan to redevelop the waterfront area
Readers of the Sylvan Lake News submitted photos of their holiday light displays
Porter Stanley is one of 30 people in the world to be diagnosed with Beare-Stevenson syndrome, a craniofacial disorder.
Sentence comes from one of the largest deer poaching cases in state history
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s overhauling the program
2 Canadians have been detained in Beijing since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei Technologies, by the RCMP
Black Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to be involved in early morning incident
Publisher David Black pitches Rachel Notley on B.C. coast option
Barkley says the friendship gave him ‘great memories and great joy’
Trudeau says Canada’s long-running triple-A rating means experts have confidence in his government’s approach to the economy
After Whistler sent a letter to a Calgary-based oilsands giant, several energy firms said they would back out of the CIBC event.
ReImagine Sylvan gathered resident feedback develop a plan to redevelop the waterfront area
RCMP estimated more than 1,500 people attended the rally in Grande Prairie
Canadian Transportation Agency is releasing draft regulations for public feedback
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced recall because of possible contamination.
Without a resolution, parts of the federal government will shut down at midnight on Friday, Dec. 21
Households in B.C. each spent $71,001 with housing costs contributing to higher average
“Spider-Verse” has been very well-received among critics, and audiences in exit surveys gave it a rare A+ CinemaScore.