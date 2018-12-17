PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Christmas Market showcases home businesses

By Kaylyn Whibbs

The Christmas Market was held on Dec. 16 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre

The Sylvan Lake home business Christmas Market was on Dec. 16 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre. The market featured handmade items, direct sales and unique gifts for any last minute shoppers. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
The home business Christmas Market was open to everyone with free admission and parking. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
The Christmas Market had over 50 vendors to shop at from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 16, making it a great way to spend an afternoon. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

