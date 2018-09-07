PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Community Info Fair brings out many

By Megan Roth

The information fair had many people out to see what Sylvan Lake has to offer this fall

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Sylvan Lake Town Councillors were on hand barbecuing supper for the many guests who came out the the NexSource Centre for the event.

Various games were set up around the curling rink for children to play, such as connect four, while the parents explored programming options at various vendor booths.

Children play games and with different toys set up around the curling rink during the Community Info Fair, Sept. 6.

A potential Camp Kuriakos camper spins the prize wheel the camp set up during the information fair Thursday evening.

Councillors Kendall Kloss and Tim Mearns serve up hot dogs and hamburgers to the attendees at the information fair.

WATCH: United Way Central Alberta kicks off 53rd Annual Fundraising Campaign

