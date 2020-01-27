Not interested in skating or sledding, one young party goer plays in the snow, and uses his sled as a way to move large blocks of snow from place to place.

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake families enjoy afternoon of snowy fun

The annual Family Skating and Sledding Party was held at Leader Field on Jan. 26

Many Sylvan Lakers came out for an afternoon of fun put together by the Town.

The Town of Sylvan Lake hosted a Family Skating and Sledding Party on Jan. 26 at the Leader Field Tournament House.

The event was moved back a week in the hope of warmer weather.

Families of all sizes were invited to enjoy the sunny winter weather with sledding, skating from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Hot chocolate, s’mores and were were also available throughout the day. For those who needed to warm up after playing in the snow, bonfires were set up, which were also used for roasting marshmellows.

The annual event was an afternoon devoted to family activities and celebrating winter.

A father and daughter barrel down the hill during the family-friendly event Sunday afternoon. Families of all sizes and ages were able to enjoy an afternoon in the sun and snow.

A community skating party was held at Leader Field in Sylvan Lake on Sunday and a few young residents strapped on their skates to glide over the frozen pond with family and friends. The skating and sledding party is an annual event, which usually has many eager residents bundled up for some fun in the snow. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

