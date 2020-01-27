PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake families enjoy afternoon of snowy fun

The annual Family Skating and Sledding Party was held at Leader Field on Jan. 26

Many Sylvan Lakers came out for an afternoon of fun put together by the Town.

The Town of Sylvan Lake hosted a Family Skating and Sledding Party on Jan. 26 at the Leader Field Tournament House.

The event was moved back a week in the hope of warmer weather.

Families of all sizes were invited to enjoy the sunny winter weather with sledding, skating from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Hot chocolate, s’mores and were were also available throughout the day. For those who needed to warm up after playing in the snow, bonfires were set up, which were also used for roasting marshmellows.

The annual event was an afternoon devoted to family activities and celebrating winter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

A father and daughter barrel down the hill during the family-friendly event Sunday afternoon. Families of all sizes and ages were able to enjoy an afternoon in the sun and snow.