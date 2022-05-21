PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Farmers Market returns to support local

The Sylvan Lake Farmers Market opened for the 2022 season on May 20. It runs every Friday between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through to the end of September. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Sylvan Lake’s Harvey family, from top left Charity and Chris with baby Jona, and from left bottom Jayda and Chasen attended the opening day of the farmers market. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Red Deer’s Ayden Polishuk performs at the Farmers market almost every week. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Farmers Market opened for the 2022 season on May 20. It runs every Friday between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through to the end of September. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake’s Harvey family, from top left Charity and Chris with baby Jona, and from left bottom Jayda and Chasen attended the opening day of the farmers market. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Red Deer’s Ayden Polishuk performs at the Farmers market almost every week. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla