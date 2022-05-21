PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Farmers Market returns to support local

The Sylvan Lake Farmers Market opened for the 2022 season on May 20. It runs every Friday between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through to the end of September. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake’s Harvey family, from top left Charity and Chris with baby Jona, and from left bottom Jayda and Chasen attended the opening day of the farmers market. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Red Deer’s Ayden Polishuk performs at the Farmers market almost every week. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla