Georgia (left) and Luca Johner pose for a sibling picture infront of one of Sylvan Lake Fire Department’s trucks at their annual Fire Hall Open House on Oct. 19. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Xavier Johnston, five, smiles with Sparky at the Fire Hall’s Open House on Oct. 19. The annual event is held to raise awareness for fire prevention. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A member of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department keeps an eye on the bouncy slide. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Allison Laderoute, one, gets up close and personal with one of the fire trucks on display at the open house. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News An honorary fireman checks out the gear at the Sylvan Lake Fire Hall’s annual open house on Oct. 19. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Fire Department hosted its annual Open House for Fire Prevention this past weekend.

On Oct. 19 the Fire Hall was filled with kids and parents who enjoyed the bounce houses, pizza, coffee and checking out the fire trucks.

Sparky showed up as the special guest to pose for photos and even take his turn on the inflatable slide.

The event also saw door prizes and plastic hats available for the little ones.