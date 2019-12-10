The mascot for the RCMP waves as cars pass through the Charity Check Stop Saturday afternoon. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake gives during annual Charity Check Stop

Sylvan Lake Emergency Services participated in the Charity Check Stop over the weekend

Sylvan Lake’s emergency services were out in full force over the weekend for this year’s Charity Check Stop.

On Dec. 7 members of the Sylvan Lake RCMP, Fire Department and Victim Services were stationed on 47 Avenue between Shoppers Drug Mart and McDonald’s collecting cash, non-perishable foods and toy donations.

As of publishing, an amount raised is not known.

The proceeds from this year’s Charity Check Stop will be donated to the Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Bentley food banks and Christmas Bureaus as well as the Sylvan Lake and District Victim Services.

 

A member of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department hands a person who donated to the cause a small hot chocolate courtesy of Tim Horton’s. All those who donated, Dec. 7, were offered a free hot chocolate as thanks.

