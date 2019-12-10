PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake gives during annual Charity Check Stop

Sylvan Lake Emergency Services participated in the Charity Check Stop over the weekend

Sylvan Lake’s emergency services were out in full force over the weekend for this year’s Charity Check Stop.

On Dec. 7 members of the Sylvan Lake RCMP, Fire Department and Victim Services were stationed on 47 Avenue between Shoppers Drug Mart and McDonald’s collecting cash, non-perishable foods and toy donations.

As of publishing, an amount raised is not known.

The proceeds from this year’s Charity Check Stop will be donated to the Sylvan Lake, Eckville and Bentley food banks and Christmas Bureaus as well as the Sylvan Lake and District Victim Services.