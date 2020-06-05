PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake grads celebrate amidst pandemic

An Ecole HJ Cody High School graduate laughs through a photoshoot with a family member at Bukz on June 4. Photo by Deb McNeil Photography/Submitted. The “2020” balloons on the Bukz patio were a hit for grads and their families when it came to snapping photos to document the memories from graduation. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A pair of grads show off their fancy gowns in a socially distanced Bukz on June 4. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A couple pose for a photo at Bukwildz on Thursday night. The grads were dispersed across the two venues with timed reservations to ensure social distancing. Photo by 6 Hearts Creative Studios/Submitted A grad celebrates graduation on the Bukz patio in her long gown alongside family and friends. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News. Members of the Class of 2020 beam in front of the “2020” balloon decorations. Photo by Deb McNeil Photography/Submitted. Grads and family members fill tables in Bukz while still being aware of social distancing measures while being able to celebrate graduation on June 4. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Smiling faces and fancy gowns were abundant at Bukz, and Bukwildz, on Thursday night. Photo by Deb McNeil Photography/Sumbitted. Grads got to spend time celebrating with classmates, friends and family in their formal wear on Thursday night. The grads were divided up over the course of two days to accommodate everyone and follow health protocols. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News. A grad smiles in her cap as a proud memeber of the Class of 2020. Photo by Deb McNeil Photography/Submitted.

Ecole HJ Cody High School graduates are still getting to celebrate without a formal ceremony.

A group of local businesses teamed up to give the grads a night out with their family to honour the Class of 2020.

Thursday night, June 4, saw the first batch of grads gather at Bukz and Bukwildz with their family and friends while maintaining social distancing and Alberta Health guidelines.

The venues were decorated with balloons and signs so grads were able to snap photos and celebrate the milestone in their formal attire.

Each table, with a maximum of six people, received a $50 food or drink tab for the evening. Reservations could be booked between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Night two of the celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. again June 5.

The formal graduation ceremony has been postponed with hope of holding the ceremony in the fall.

