PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake grads celebrate amidst pandemic

Ecole HJ Cody High School graduates are still getting to celebrate without a formal ceremony.
A group of local businesses teamed up to give the grads a night out with their family to honour the Class of 2020.
Thursday night, June 4, saw the first batch of grads gather at Bukz and Bukwildz with their family and friends while maintaining social distancing and Alberta Health guidelines.
The venues were decorated with balloons and signs so grads were able to snap photos and celebrate the milestone in their formal attire.
Each table, with a maximum of six people, received a $50 food or drink tab for the evening. Reservations could be booked between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Night two of the celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. again June 5.
The formal graduation ceremony has been postponed with hope of holding the ceremony in the fall.