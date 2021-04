More than 200 specially engraved bibles lined tables awaiting the 2021 graduates to come and pick them up on April 16. Donna Noble hands Naomi Walter a longboard she won as a door prize at the Bibles for Grads drive-thru event held in Lakeshore Park, Friday afternoon. (Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) Bibles for Grads 2021 balloons which marked the location of the drive-thru and pick-up for graduates. Naomi Walter poses for a photo with the longboard she won at Bibles for Grads, April 16. Volunteers with Bibles for Grads organize the door prizes for the graduate who came out to the pick-up location Friday afternoon. Each graduate who came to the drive-thru event walked away with a personalized bible and a prize. A volunteer hands over the personalized bibles to two graduates, Friday afternoon.

Bibles for Grads organized a drive-thru event for graduates in lieu of the usual larger celebration on April 16.

Over 200 bibles were prepared for graduates in the Class of 2021.

Sylvan Lake grads who attend HJ Cody, Notre Dame, St. Joe’s or are home schooled were able to pick up their bible and a gift from the drive-thru event at Lakeshore Park.