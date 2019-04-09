PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Legion donates to 18 different non-profits

Members of Sylvan Lake and area non-profit organizations gathered at the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6.

The Sylvan Lake Legion presented approximately $30,000 worth of donations to 18 different organizations.

The event opened with a performance by the Innisfail Legion Pipe Band and the playing of “Last Post” in honour of the fallen men and women in time of war.

All attendees were welcome to stay for refreshments and socializing after the presentations.

The non-profit organizations to receive a donation from the Legion were:

– Sylvan Lake Spray Park (not at presentation)

– Sylvan Lake Senior Citizens Bus Association

– Sylvan Lake Seniors Association

– Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter

– Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association

– Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey Association

– Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association

– Sylvan Lake Minor Ball (not at presentation)

– Sylvan Lake Soccer Club

– Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club

– Branch 198 Sea Cadets

– 7 Penhold Air Cadets

– 1st Sylvan Lake Scouts

– Girls Guides of Canada

– Red Deer Hospice Society

– Eckville Legion #156

-Innisfail Legion Pipe Band

– Red Deer Royals (Community Band Association)

Representatives with the Sylvan Lake Senior Citizens Bus Association accept their donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A Sylvan Lake Seniors Association representative accepts the donation from the Legion during the event on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A representative with the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter accepts a donation from a Sylvan Lake legion member on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association representative accepts a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A representative for the Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey Association accepts a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Representatives for Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association accept a donation form the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Representatives for the Sylvan Lake Soccer Club accept a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A representative for the Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club accepts a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A representative for the Branch 198 Sea Cadets accepts a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A representative for the 7 Penhold Air Cadets accepts a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Representatives from the 1st Sylvan Lake Scouts accept a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A representative for Girl Guides of Canada accept a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A representative for the Red Deer Hospice Society accepts a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A representative for the Eckville Legion #156 accepts a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Members of the Innisfail Legion Pipe Band accept a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion. The pipe band also performed at the event. Photos by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A representative for the Red Deer Royals (Community Band Association) accepts a donation from the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Volunteers gather to build planters for Sylvan Lake community gardens

