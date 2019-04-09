PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Legion donates to 18 different non-profits

Members of Sylvan Lake and area non-profit organizations gathered at the Sylvan Lake Legion on April 6.

The Sylvan Lake Legion presented approximately $30,000 worth of donations to 18 different organizations.

The event opened with a performance by the Innisfail Legion Pipe Band and the playing of “Last Post” in honour of the fallen men and women in time of war.

All attendees were welcome to stay for refreshments and socializing after the presentations.

The non-profit organizations to receive a donation from the Legion were:

– Sylvan Lake Spray Park (not at presentation)

– Sylvan Lake Senior Citizens Bus Association

– Sylvan Lake Seniors Association

– Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter

– Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association

– Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey Association

– Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association

– Sylvan Lake Minor Ball (not at presentation)

– Sylvan Lake Soccer Club

– Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club

– Branch 198 Sea Cadets

– 7 Penhold Air Cadets

– 1st Sylvan Lake Scouts

– Girls Guides of Canada

– Red Deer Hospice Society

– Eckville Legion #156

-Innisfail Legion Pipe Band

– Red Deer Royals (Community Band Association)