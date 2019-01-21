PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Library hosts canine therapy sessions

Animal Assisted Therapy Alberta and the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted Canine Assisted Therapy on Jan. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

About a dozen therapy dogs took over the library on Friday night and will be back every third Friday for the rest of the year.

The dogs were all sizes and types to fit any attendees needs.

Some of the dogs work at hospitals or with dementia patients for their regular jobs, but are always ready to help whoever needs it.

Admission to the sessions is $10 or $25 a family.

Landon, six months, hanging out with Ella, a therapy dog, at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Jan. 18. Animal Assisted Therapy Alberta brought a dozen dogs to the library on Friday night for Canine Assisted Therapy. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Pippy felt as much love as she provided on Friday night sharing a moment with two attendees. Pippy was just one of 13 therapy dogs to take over the library on Jan. 18. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Library Manager Caroline Vandriel took a moment to snuggle with Wil, a five-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog. The dogs will be at the library every third Friday for the rest of the year for Canine Assisted Therapy. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Butter sported a “training” vest as she works her way to becoming a certified therapy dog. The session at the library ran fron 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. and was open to people of all ages. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Arson lounges between the book stacks on Jan. 18. The therapy dogs came in all sizes and types to fit each attendees needs. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

