PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Library hosts canine therapy sessions

Animal Assisted Therapy Alberta and the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted Canine Assisted Therapy on Jan. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

About a dozen therapy dogs took over the library on Friday night and will be back every third Friday for the rest of the year.

The dogs were all sizes and types to fit any attendees needs.

Some of the dogs work at hospitals or with dementia patients for their regular jobs, but are always ready to help whoever needs it.

Admission to the sessions is $10 or $25 a family.