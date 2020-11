Piper Logan Lacasse plays “Amazing Grace” during the Remembrance Day service, Nov. 11. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) The wreaths set before the cenotaph after the Remembrance Day service, Nov. 11. The service was live streamed so everyone in Sylvan Lake could take part in the annual tradition of remembrance. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) The bugler plays The Last Post during the Nov. 11 ceremony at the Community Centre. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) Padre Steven Webb speaks of hope and remembrance during his address at the Remembrance Day service. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) A local veteran sits with the small assembly of guests at the Remembrance Day service. Guests to the services were by invitation only this year, to keep social distancing practises intact. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) A veteran salutes the cenotaph following the service, Nov. 11. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) A veteran takes a moment to reflect before the cenotaph after the Remembrance Day service finished. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre lays a wreath before the cenotaph. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) St. Sgt with the Sylvan Lake RCMP Jeff McBeth lays a wreath before the cenotaph. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)

There was no Colour Guard, or march of veterans, but the small Nov. 11 ceremony was no less poignant and heartfelt.

The invitation-only service was reserved for Legions members, Town Council and veterans. Those who could not attend the service in person was able to watch it in its entirety from home, as the Town live streamed the service.

Padre Steven Webb lead the service with a message of hope and remembrance.