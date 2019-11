Students in the Ment to Matter program from Ecole HJ Cody High School and CP Blakely Elementary School participated in the No Stone Left Alone ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery on Nov. 5. The students braved the cold, wind and snow to honour local veterans with a small ceremony and by laying a poppy at their graves. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News A member of the Ment to Matter program lays a stone with a poppy painted on it next to a cross which marks the gravesite of a local veteran. There are more than 100 veterans laid to rest in the Lakeview Cemetery in Sylvan Lake. Each student painted one stone with a poppy which they placed at a grave marked with a cross. No Stone Left Alone was launched in 2011 by Maureen G. Bianchini-Purvis as a way to recognize those who have lost their lives in service of their country.Bianchini-Purvis hoped to see cemeteries resembling the idea of Flanders Fields where the poppies grow row on row.

