Ava Parker (left) and Spencer Hinkley get as low as they can during the “Cha Cha Slide” at Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School’s Halloween Dance on Oct. 31. The dance was put on by the member’s of the school council. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Harlan Sumka and Hudson Kennedy do the “Chicken Dance” alongside other students at the Halloween Dance. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Sebastian Reinhart, also known as DJ Sabatoge, shows off some of his dance moves at the end of the Halloween Dance. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Regan Goacher, dressed as Bob Ross, eats baby food as fast as he can during the Green Slime portion of the Fear Factor competition. Some middle schoolers and teachers got a chance to compete in the game by eating or collected gross foods and items. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Westen Wade raises in hands in victory after being the first to find five gummy worms hidden in a plate of whipped cream without his hands. The Fear Factor competition was held right after the dance on Oct. 31. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Jacob Veleti tries to suck Jell-O through a straw during the Blood Sucker challenge on Oct. 31. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Spooky season reached its peak yesterday on Halloween day.

Students at Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School were treated to a Halloween Dance in the afternoon of Oct. 31.

Some middle schoolers and teachers also put their stomachs to the test during the Fear Factor competition.

The events were hosted by the school council.