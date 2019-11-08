PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students honour past and present soldiers at Remembrance Day services

Dressed in his Scout uniform Noah Kangas receives a postcard from Normandy presented by Legion Member Patricia Gravik at Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary’s Remembrance Day service on Nov. 7. Gravik spoke to the assembly of students, teachers and parents about her recent trip to Normandy, France. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Wilf Snelgrove, second vice president of Sylvan Lake Legion #212, Retired Sergeant Ryan Flavelle and Constable Kyle Fader with the Sylvan Lake RCMP stand at attention during the playing of “The Last Post” at OLR’s Remembrance Day assembly.
Grade 3 French Immersion teacher Alexandre Cadotte leads Lara Tawadrous, centre, and Riley Croll, right, in the opening prayer at the Remembrance Day service at the school.
Katie Healing, left, Katarina Williams, centre, and Deja Spencer recite a poem of remembrance during Beacon Hill Elementary School’s Remembrance Day assembly on Nov. 7. Grade 5 students recited the traditional poem of “In Flanders Field.”
Avery Fitch carries the Alberta flag at he beginning of Beacon Hill’s Remembrance Day assembly. She was joined by Cst. Tania Donaldson who carried the Canadian flag and members of the Sylvan Lake Legion.
Scouts from Beacon Hill Lucas Priegnitz, left, and Dane Newman lead a procession at the beginning of the assembly on Nov. 7. Members of the Scouts and Girl Guides wore their uniforms for the Remembrance Day service at school.
Beacon Hill students Kason Vandergaag, left, and Audrey Pelletier place hand-made poppies at the base of a cross on the gymnasium wall. Many students from the school took a moment at the beginning of the ceremony to place a poppy at the base of the cross, in quiet remembrance.

Students, parents and teachers gathered in the gym at Sylvan Lake schools to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Every school in Sylvan Lake took time out of their day on Nov. 7 for a solemn assembly to mark the 101st anniversary of the end of WWI.

Students at the school preformed in choirs, recited poems including “In Flanders Fields”, laid wreaths at the foot of a cross or cenotaph and prayed for those who fought in the conflicts since the Great War ended on Nov. 11, 1918.

Everyone in attendance at the events around town took the time to pay their respects during the playing of the “The Last Post” and a moment of silence.

The schools were joined by members of the Sylvan Lake Legion, and cadets, Girl Guides and Scouts wore their uniform.

