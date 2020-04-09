PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students treated to car parade

A car parade made up of Beacon Hill Elementary School staff made its way down Westview Drive on April 9 as it cruised the surrounding area. The staff in cars decorated in “we miss you” signs waved and honked at their students, who have been at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as they rolled past on Thursday. Photos by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News.

Beacon Hill Elementary School students were treated to a special parade before the Easter weekend.

The staff of Beacon Hill drove the streets surrounding the school area to wave and honk at the students on April 9.

The car parade kept the staff and students at a safe social distance while still being able to wave their hellos and catch a glimpse of the faces both parties are missing.

Most cars sported “we miss you”signs to share the sentimate to the students watching the parade from the safety of the sidewalk, porch or window.

The students have been at home and out of the classrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade route covered five areas part of the Beacon Hill Elementary School catchment early Thursday afternoon.

Coronavirus