PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake teachers say hello to students at drive through

Staff at Ecole Mother Teresa School hold signs saying “We miss you” while families drive through the crescent in front of the school. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Ecole Mother Teresa School hosted a “drive through” on Wednesday for the school’s families. Parents and students drove through the crescent honking their horns and waving to their teachers. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News A few students went through the drive through and said hello to their teachers on bicycles over the noon hour. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Bright signs telling students how much the staff at Ecole Mother Teresa School missed them lined the crescent in front of the school Wednesday.

The staff of the middle school arranged a “drive through” for the families, giving both staff and students the chance to wave and say hello from a safe distance.

The staff made bright signs, held balloons, waved and some shed a few tears as many families drove through the crescent over the lunch hour on May 27.

Students and their parents waved and shouted hello from the car window, while parents honked the horns.

Mother Teresa is planning another drive through parade, this one for the Grade 9 students. On June 15 from 4-5:30 p.m. the staff will bid farewell to the Grade 9 students as a way to extend congratulations to students as they move on to high school.