PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake teachers say hello to students at drive through

Bright signs telling students how much the staff at Ecole Mother Teresa School missed them lined the crescent in front of the school Wednesday.
The staff of the middle school arranged a “drive through” for the families, giving both staff and students the chance to wave and say hello from a safe distance.
The staff made bright signs, held balloons, waved and some shed a few tears as many families drove through the crescent over the lunch hour on May 27.
Students and their parents waved and shouted hello from the car window, while parents honked the horns.
Mother Teresa is planning another drive through parade, this one for the Grade 9 students. On June 15 from 4-5:30 p.m. the staff will bid farewell to the Grade 9 students as a way to extend congratulations to students as they move on to high school.