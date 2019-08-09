PHOTOS: Sylvan Laker Fire Department lends a hand for Miracle Treat Day

Sylvan Lake Fire Chief Cliff Brausen proudly shows off the DQ Blizzard he made during the annual Miracle Treat Day on Aug. 8. Members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department have been a part of the annual event nearly every year since it began in Sylvan Lake. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Steve Scanland, with the Sylvan Lake Fire Department, and Pam Mitchell pose for a photo at the drive-thru window at Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day. Scanland made Blizzards and worked the window for a while as the Fire Chief helped out behind the front counter. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

By Megan Roth

Miracle Treat Day was Aug. 8 at Dairy Queen

Most Read