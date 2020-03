The wind on Friday afternoon made for perfect kite flying conditions on the lake as a family watched their kite soar high above the ground. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A man on a scooter soaks up the rays in a T-shirt on March 27. The bright sun and warm temperatures made for a perfect day to get out and get some fresh air. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A cyclist sports a mask while pedalling down Lakeshore Drive on Friday afternoon. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A snowmobiler rips across the still frozen lake on March 27 choosing to take advantage of the final days of winter. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News An ATV driver pulls toboggans around the lake to the riders’ delight on Friday afternoon. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A snowball fight breaks out on among family members as the melting snow is perfect for making snowballs. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Snowmobiling, dog walking, biking and snowball fights filled Sylvan Lake on Friday afternoon.

On March 27 Sylvan Lakers utilized the time off from work and school to enjoy the what my be the final days of the frozen lake and the sunny spring temperatures.

Much like binge watching getting outside has been a popular remedy to killing time throughout the day while being able to maintain a safe social distance.

Coronavirus