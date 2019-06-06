PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers strut against gender based violence

The second annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes sashayed from HJ Cody High School to Bethany and back

Men strut through the streets of Sylvan Lake in stiletto heels for the second annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.

Students, staff and community members made the walk from HJ Cody High School to Bethany Sylvan Lake and back to raise money for Women’s Outreach in Red Deer on June 8.

“I think it was amazing, it’s really great to work with Women’s Outreach,” said Alana Routhier, Interact coordinator at HJ Cody High School.

The event was presented by the Interact Club to fight against gender based violence.

Routhier says this year’s event was bigger and better than the inaugural walk in 2018.

“Even though we had so many great things last year and it was amazing, we still were able to get someone to go into the mascot costume and we bought this big inflatable arch… this year,” explained Routhier.

She added last year’s event was similar to this year in terms of how many people walked.

On top of the fun of the mile-long catwalk through town, there was a barbecue lunch and cotton candy.

The walker who had the “fastest feet” and crossed the finish line first, the highest fundraisers, as well as the youngest and oldest walkers were recognized after the walk.

As of the end of the walk $5,698 had been raised for the Outreach Centre.

The walkers will be able to continue to raise money for another week leading up to the walk in Red Deer on June 13.

Donations can be made online through Women’s Outreach Walk a Mile – Sylvan Lake and can be made out to any individual or team.

Sylvan Lake is hoping to raise $10,000 this year, while the overall goal for the two events in Central Alberta is $75,000.

“We really love when the community comes out and gets involved with the students,” said Routhier, “and we have multi-generations, they get to see students at their best, so we would really love it if next year everybody [came] out and get involved.”

Participants start to make their way back to the finish line after a long walk to Bethany Sylvan Lake. The event is to raise money for Women’s Outreach in Read Deer. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

A participant, dressed as a sumo wrestler, makes his way towards the finish line June 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Walkers carry signs with them to raise awareness for gender based violence. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Walkers gather before the event to pose for photos and show off their new footwear. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News