PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers take in the sun, Saturday morning

A kayaker pullers his kayak behind him as he walks along the path in Centennial Park, towards his launch point. Many people were out in the park and in the water Saturday morning. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News A family sets up their picnic Saturday morning while the sun was still shining. Later in the afternoon dark clouds brought in heavy rain that sent people running from the lake shore. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News A lone sailboat takes a leisurely stroll around the lake, Saturday morning. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News A group of women follow their instructor in a socially-distanced, outdoor aerobics class called High Fitness. Each Saturday morning the class is held in Centennial Park and lead by instructors formerly of Best Body Fitness. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

A kayaker pullers his kayak behind him as he walks along the path in Centennial Park, towards his launch point. Many people were out in the park and in the water Saturday morning. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

A family sets up their picnic Saturday morning while the sun was still shining. Later in the afternoon dark clouds brought in heavy rain that sent people running from the lake shore. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

A lone sailboat takes a leisurely stroll around the lake, Saturday morning. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

A group of women follow their instructor in a socially-distanced, outdoor aerobics class called High Fitness. Each Saturday morning the class is held in Centennial Park and lead by instructors formerly of Best Body Fitness. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

By Megan Roth

Physical activity, picnics and time in the water are activities residents took part in