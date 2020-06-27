PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers take peaceful anti-racism march

A peaceful stand against racism marched through Sylvan Lake Friday afternoon.

On June 26, organizers Herliné and Olivia Taylor lead the “We Walk as One” march from the Municipal Govermmemt Building to the lakeshore and back.

The event kicked off with speaches in front of town hall and then with the help of the Sylvan Lake RCMP directing traffic participants were able to walk the route safely.

Sylvan Lakers in attendance all sported masks and some brought signs to help express their message.

The point of the peaceful march was to bring awareness to members of the community and help start a conversation about racism.

READ MORE: Young Sylvan Lake residents plan peaceful anti-racism march

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Just Posted

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

520 confirmed cases are currently active in the province

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers take peaceful anti-racism march

“We Walk as One” on June 26 was to bring awareness and help start a conversation about racism

38 more Albertans test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Red Deer remains at one active case

7,225 of 7,888 cases in province have recovered

Sylvan Lake RCMP hosting bike registry event

The free event on July 9 is open to the Sylvan Lake area, including Eckville, Benalto and Bentley

Sylvan Lake peewee golfer clinches first win of the season

Brady Durkin, 12, captured the MJT Alberta Season Opener by 13 strokes on June 21-22

Metis leader says children in care left out of Manitoba’s pandemic response

The province changed to ‘single envelope’ funding, also known as block funding, last year

Trudeau pledges $300 million to health, global fight against COVID-19

The new funds were announced Saturday morning in another virtual international fundraiser

Employees say human rights museum CEO resignation a small win, but not enough

Employees say human rights museum CEO resignation a small win, but not enough

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

Christine Lahti plays friend, feminist icon Steinem on PBS

Christine Lahti plays friend, feminist icon Steinem on PBS

Oscar Peterson’s widow thrilled by petition to change metro station name

Oscar Peterson’s widow thrilled by petition to change metro station name

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up: PM

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up: PM

Most Read