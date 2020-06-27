PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers take peaceful anti-racism march

A peaceful stand against racism marched through Sylvan Lake Friday afternoon.

On June 26, organizers Herliné and Olivia Taylor lead the “We Walk as One” march from the Municipal Govermmemt Building to the lakeshore and back.

The event kicked off with speaches in front of town hall and then with the help of the Sylvan Lake RCMP directing traffic participants were able to walk the route safely.

Sylvan Lakers in attendance all sported masks and some brought signs to help express their message.

The point of the peaceful march was to bring awareness to members of the community and help start a conversation about racism.

